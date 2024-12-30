GORHAM — Scarborough knew what it had to do Monday to earn its boys hockey victory over Lewiston.

It had to get goals from the hard-fought areas in front of the crease and make Blue Devils goalie Will Routhier go low. The Red Storm did both in coming from behind for a 3-2 victory at the University of Southern Maine.

“We were really just trying to spread the ice and make sure we’re crashing the net,” Scarborough forward Jack Prouty said. “The goalie just happened to be giving up a couple of rebounds, so we really were just crashing and hoping we (could) just tap one in.”

Lewiston coach Sam Cloutier said Scarborough used the home ice to its advantage, with USM having an Olympic ice surface measuring 200 x 100 feet compared to 200 x 85, the more common dimension.

“Especially with the big ice, you know, our kids aren’t used to the big ice,” Cloutier said. “So them spreading us out a little bit, I think that showed.”

Down 2-0 late in the second period, Scarborough senior Wyatt Grondin won the battle in front of Routhier to get the Red Storm (3-1) on the board.

The goal came 12:15 into the period.

“(The Blue Devils) move well, they have speed and when we got that first goal, that was a huge boost for us,” Scarborough coach Eric Wirsing said. “I think you know we felt the energy then and we were able to pick things up and kind of carry it forward.”

After nearly three minutes of the third period, Santana Diaz found Landon Baratta in the high slot, and Baratta ripped a wrist shot past Routhier to tie the game.

Baratta said the Red Storm had a good shot selection versus Routhier (25 saves).

Yeah, it definitely took a while to figure out the goalie, but after a while we figured out, you know, low shots,” Baratta said. “You know, that’s how I score my goals, low shot, get it low. He was saving everything up top, so we just really had to get the goalie moving and get the pucks low.”

Preston Sullivan, who had the secondary assist on Baratta’s goal, fed Prouty at 4:36 with a pass across the slot for the eventual game-winner.

“Yeah, once Landon got that really nice goal, I mean, we were all just fired up, ready to go, and we just wanted to bring the momentum and hopefully get another one,” Prouty said.

After Prouty scored it was up to the defense, penalty kill, and goalie Reed Marston (21 saves) to secure the victory. The Blue Devils had a power play to end the game, but Marston stopped each shot he faced in the third period.

“It was a little bit stressful. I didn’t want to let any pucks in, but it felt good at the end,” Marston said.

Lewiston (2-3) went 0 of 5 on the man advantage and Scarborough went scoreless on its four chances.

“Our power play has gotten stagnant a little bit since the Christmas tournament,” Cloutier said. “And not having a lot of time to work on things in practice and having a few guys out has stifled our power play a little bit, I think. We just needed a little more work on our power play. So back to the drawing board this week.”

Cam Plourde scored Lewiston’s first goal early in the second period and Cloutier said he liked how Plourde used speed to create the opportunity. Cloutier credited Brennan Webb for setting up Austin Landry’s goal that made it 2-0 in the middle of the second.

“One of our young defensemen, Brennan Webb, he had to step up today, and he made a nice play coming across the blue line,” Cloutier said. “He was nice and patient with the puck. He could have just dumped it. He recognized that (Landry) was trailing, nice little drop pass, and, you know, all kinds of traffic out front, and Austin picked his spot.”

