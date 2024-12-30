Norway Savings Bank team members continued their surprise holiday Helping Hands donations to local nonprofits last week with a stop at the Biddeford Food Pantry. Cooper Winslow and Amanda Drouin, Norway Savings representatives from Kennebunk and Saco, respectively, presented a $1,000 check to the organization.

Norway Savings, as part of its Helping Hands program, made a $1,000 donation to Biddeford Food Pantry. From left are Cooper Winslow, Norway Savings Bank branch manager in Kennebunk, Don Bisson, president and manager of the Biddeford Food Pantry and Amanda Drouin, branch manager for Norway Savings Bank in Saco.  Contributed / Norway Savings Bank

According to a Dec. 23 news release, Biddeford Food Pantry, since 1981, has provided food at no cost to citizens in need from Biddeford and surrounding areas. The food pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and offers food, paper goods, diapers, pet food, and other items. Proof of residency is not required as all are welcome. Biddeford Food Pantry is located at 162 Elm St.

For more information or to learn how to assist the organization, call 207-282-4771 or visit www.biddefordfoodpantry.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arundel maine, kennebunk maine, kennebunkport maine, Post Community

Related Stories
Latest Articles