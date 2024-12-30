Norway Savings Bank team members continued their surprise holiday Helping Hands donations to local nonprofits last week with a stop at the Biddeford Food Pantry. Cooper Winslow and Amanda Drouin, Norway Savings representatives from Kennebunk and Saco, respectively, presented a $1,000 check to the organization.

According to a Dec. 23 news release, Biddeford Food Pantry, since 1981, has provided food at no cost to citizens in need from Biddeford and surrounding areas. The food pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and offers food, paper goods, diapers, pet food, and other items. Proof of residency is not required as all are welcome. Biddeford Food Pantry is located at 162 Elm St.

For more information or to learn how to assist the organization, call 207-282-4771 or visit www.biddefordfoodpantry.org.

