Megan Rumelhart’s 3-pointer with six seconds to play capped a late comeback and Scarborough handed host Cheverus its first loss, 47-44.

The Red Storm (4-3) were down, 44-37, with under two minutes to play, but drew within one on two free throws from Isabel Freedman, a basket from Eva Alvarez and two foul shots from Rumelhart. After a five-second violation on the Stags (6-1), Rumelhart’s 3 gave Scarborough the lead. After a steal, Rumelhart’s free throw iced the victory.

Alvarez led all scorers with 15 points. Rumelhart added 11.

Cheverus was paced by 12 points from Anna Goodman and 10 from Kylie Lamson.

GORHAM 46, THORNTON ACADEMY 38: Point guard Julia Reed scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, leading a comeback that kept the Rams (7-0) undefeated with a victory against Thornton Academy (2-3) at Gorham.

Sienna Eldred scored 12 points for Thornton, which extended a 9-3 first-quarter lead to 24-12 by halftime, its largest margin of the game.

The Rams pulled within 31-25 by the end of the third quarter, then used a 21-7 run in the fourth to clinch it.

SANFORD 54, PORTLAND 41: Mollie Puffer scored 28 points and the Spartans (5-3) beat the Bulldogs (1-6) in Sanford.

Paige Sevigny added 18 points, including four 3-pointers for Sanford.

Baleria Yugu had 15 points for Portland.

OXFORD HILLS 40, WINDHAM 36: Ella Pelletier scored seven points in overtime to lift the Vikings (6-1) over the Eagles (3-3) in Paris.

Pelletier finished with 25 points for Oxford Hills.

Mackenzie Delewski scored 14 points for Windham.

WESTBROOK 51, KENNEBUNK 50: Kylie Young scored 14 points and the Blue Blazes (4-2) held on to beat the Rams (5-3) in Westbrook.

Ava Bolden and Taylar Hodge both added nine for Westbrook.

Kendall Therrian had 15 points, Delaney Hanson 11 and Cenzie Cunningham 10 for Kennebunk, which outscored Westbrook, 19-14 in the fourth quarter to close within one.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 75, OXFORD HILLS 55: Five players scored in double figures as the defending Class AA champion Eagles (6-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Vikings (4-4) in Windham.

Colin Janvrin scored 13 points, Conor Janvrin and AJ Moody had 13 points each, while Creighty Dickson and Tyrie James both scored 12 for Windham. James added seven rebounds.

Brayden Murch scored 26 points for Oxford Hills.

MARSHWOOD 44, BIDDEFORD 32: Ryan Essex scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half as Marshwood (5-2) pulled away from Biddeford (3-3) in South Berwick.

The Hawks led 19-16 at halftime before Essex scored seven points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, and five more in the fourth,

Liam Tiernan scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first half for Marshwood. Travis Edgerson and Owen Sylvain led the Tigers with nine points each.

KENNEBUNK 62, WESTBROOK 42: Theo Pow scored 18 points, Cole Perkins added 12 points and the Rams used a 19-6 run in the third quarter to sink the Blue Blazes (1-6) in Kennebunk.

Gavin MacDonald finished with eight points and Jaiden Homa seven for the Rams. Perkins, MacDonald and Homa each hit a 3-pointer during the rally that put Kennebunk ahead 37-25 after John Cubahiro closed the first half with a 3-pointer of his own for a 19-18 Westbrook lead.

Cubahiro finished with 14 points and David Mbuyamba followed with 11.

GIRLS HOCKEY

GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Azalea Grant had three goals and an assist to lift the Rams (2-3-1) past the Saints (2-5) in Gorham.

Isabel Brito added a goal and an assist for the Gorham co-op. Liam Collins also scored and Carlin Galligan had two assists.

Gabby Allen gave St. Dom’s a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Claire Farrenkopf stopped 24 shots for the Rams and Alana Wheeler had 26 saves in St. Dominic.

