As we turn the calendar and look forward to another year, it’s appropriate to take pause and look back at the last 12 months of hunting in Maine, at least for a few of the more noteworthy species. Among the best sources for a relative evaluation is the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s (IFW) Big Game Harvest Dashboard and annual Harvest Reports.

Maine hunters harvested 2,608 moose in 2024. That’s a slight increase from 2,441 the previous year, and the five-year average of 2339. Just being able to hunt represents a certain success as only 4,106 of the 72,446 applicants received a permit. Success rate for permitted hunters was 63%, which is on par with recent years but lower than the long-term trend.

Formerly, success rates of 80-90% were not unusual but several things have changed. One is cutting practices. Rather than riding the roads looking for moose in clearcuts of several hundred acres, hunters have to hoof it, get into the woods and “hunt.” Another is the moose population. In an effort to reduce conflict and collisions, and improve the health of individual moose, IFW is managing to reduce the herd in many areas. Fewer moose mean fewer opportunities, but a healthier herd.

The 2024 black bear harvest was 3,787. That is also an increase, from 3,269 in 2023, and above the five-year average of 3,412. Bear permits are sold over the counter so the hunt is open to all who choose to do so. While exact numbers aren’t available, success rate is around 30 percent.

Like moose, IFW is working to reduce bear numbers. As the population rises, so do conflicts. Meanwhile, interest among hunters has leveled out. Wildlife managers had considered several options to increase the harvest, including a two-bear limit. With harvest numbers relatively stable, they opted for a wait-and-see approach; so time will tell.

What’s exceptional though not surprising about the bear hunt is that most (60%) of bears were taken by nonresidents. Bear hunting is a specialized sport with most of the harvest being taken over bait, with hounds or by trapping. These methods require a lot of pre-season planning and work, which most hunters would rather leave up to a guide. In fact, registered Maine Guides assisted in 93% of nonresidents with their successful hunts. Residents may be more inclined to take a bear incidentally while hunting for other species like deer or moose.

Saving the best for last, Maine hunters harvested an estimated 42,258 deer in 2024. That’s a noticeable increase from 38,215 in 2023, only slightly below 2022’s record of 43,787 and above the five-year average of 36,486. The harvest has been trending upward on the strength of a growing herd, mild winters and several bumper mast crops.

Here too, IFW is trying to reduce deer numbers, at least in southern and central Maine, primarily through the antlerless permit program. Does represent the breeding potential and removing them has a greater, more immediate effect on the population. Hunters have been doing their part but quite a few permits went un-claimed meaning harvest objectives may not be met. Meanwhile, with a new initiative to protect deer wintering areas, the herd in northern and eastern Maine should also start growing faster. The future is looking very bright for Maine deer and those that pursue them.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

