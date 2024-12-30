For the past two years, I have devoted one hour each week to Zoom conversations with an English-speaking Urkrainian who wants to improve his/her spoken English. The volunteer program is called ENGin Program. Search those two words and the link will appear. There are many Ukrainians, of all speaking levels, who will be paired with those who wish to connect with a student.

Volunteering in this program is the highlight of my week, getting to know wonderful, heroic people who are facing an onslaught of daily tragedies from Russia. Also, I have learned about Ukraine, its history and its people in the process. People do not need to be a teacher to participate; session materials are provided on a variety of topics and learning levels for those who want to engage in directed conversations.

I am confident that weekly conversations with a Ukrainian person will lift volunteers’ spirits and warm their hearts in the new year. The giving of our presence to another is perhaps the greatest gift of all.

Mary Johnson

Bangor

