It was nice to see a Hanukkah article make the front page (Dec. 26). But I wonder why the writer felt compelled to insert a disputed Gaza death toll statistic into an article with substance that had nothing to do with the current war.

The sentence prior, stating it’s been a difficult year for Jewish people, could have been the end of it. But I’m guessing the reporter had some cognitive dissonance about sympathizing with Jews. The editors of this paper should have struck that misplaced, irrelevant statement. My initial pleasure was erased. Happy Hanukkah.

Debra Lowtwait

Union

Copy the Story Link