Gary Crocker of West Gardiner is a long-time Maine humorist, and performs or speaks at events around the state. He’s worked as a teacher and as a lobbyist for the Maine community college system.

My perfect Maine day begins at the top of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park as the first rays of sun strike the continental United States. Then I return to my Blackwoods Campground tent site and wake my grandsons, Izak and Shane, for a bacon and eggs breakfast.

After breakfast, we load our kayaks and head for the Frenchman Bay launch site, climb into our kayaks and slip silently into the icy North Atlantic waters. As we paddle toward an island we spot a lobsterman holding up a huge lobster. It is so big it won’t fit in his trap but becomes tangled in the trap line, is dragged to the surface but soon returns to the briny deep as he’s too big to keep (this actually happened). After viewing the briny beast, we continue our morning paddle uninterrupted as the sun continues to warm us. We now return to the launch site and load our kayaks to return to our campsite to collect our bicycles for our next adventure.

We load our bikes and drive to Acadia’s famous carriage trails and begin our ride along the shore of Eagle Lake. We quickly enter the forest and enjoy a comfortable shaded ride. I’m riding a recumbent bike (think lazy boy on wheels) and am so relaxed I nearly fall asleep.

Our goal is the Jordan Pond House Restaurant, which is tucked up against the south shore of Jordan Pond. We enjoy some of the world’s best popovers and strawberry jam as we sit at 100-year-old picnic tables and gaze at the pristine waters of the pond. Following our snack, we continue our ride through the trees of Acadia and make our way back to our campsite where we light a campfire and take a one (or two) hour nap.

Once rested, we climb into our car and drive to Bar Harbor for a classic Maine supper of beans and franks (red snappers) with apple pie and cheddar cheese for dessert. All of this deliciousness is washed down with an ice cold Moxie!

We return to our campsite and settle in around a blazing campfire for a session of Maine storytelling in the humble farmer tradition and then everyone slides into their sleeping bags. I blow out the lantern and take one last look at the star-filled sky over Acadia. Heavenly!

