The Maine Mariners signed forward Derek Whitmore, a former member of the Portland Pirates, who has played over 400 professional games.

Whitmore, 40, made his professional debut with the Rochester Americans of the AHL in 2007-08, when the Americans were an affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. When the Sabres moved their affiliation to the Pirates, Whitmore spent three seasons in Portland from 2008-2011. He made his NHL debut with Buffalo during the 2011-12 season, playing two games.

Whitmore also made AHL stops with St. John’s, Hersey and Adirondack, and played overseas in Germany and Austria. He has played 35 games in the ECHL.

Whitmore lives in Scarborough and runs Whitmore Hockey Development.

Also Monday, the Mariners acquired forward Lynden McCallum and future considerations in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for forward Patrick Guay. Savannah acquired McCallum from the Idaho Steelheads earlier Monday.

McCallum, 24, is in his fourth pro season, spending the last two with the Steelheads. In 28 games this season, he has nine goals and seven assists. Guay, 22, had seven goals and seven assists in 25 games with the Mariners.

