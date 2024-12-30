Before we set our sights on 2025, let’s look back at a memorable year in Maine music.

What were some of your favorite concerts? What were some of your favorite local singles or albums? What music news from 2024 stands out for you?

Here are six of mine:

Julia Gagnon

“American Idol” top 7 finalist Julia Gagnon has had one heck of a year, and I’ve been cheering for her every step of the way. I remember the March 24 episode of the show, with her Nashville audition, when judge Lionel Ritchie looked utterly shocked at what he was hearing.

For several weeks after, fans across America – and especially in Maine – cheered Gagnon on as she made it through round after round on “Idol.” Gagnon’s journey on the show ended on May 5, but her career as a singer is just getting started.

Since May, Gagnon has played dozens of shows and made several appearances in Maine, including as the grand marshal of the Yarmouth Clam Festival and performing at the tree lighting festivities in Portland’s Monument Square the day after Thanksgiving.

Gagnon also headlined at Merrill Auditorium on June 30. The packed crowd included Gov. Janet Mills, who took to the stage to declare Julia Gagnon Day. Gagnon started the show by recreating her audition moment, outfit and all, singing Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Gagnon and her fiance, Nate Haven, are now releasing music under the duet name Chocolate Milk. Their latest single is the original tune “If You Stop Swimming You’ll Drown.” It’s tremendous, which comes as no surprise.

Diana Ross

When I first started as a freelancer for the Press Herald way back in 2002, I used to review a ton of concerts. These days it’s rare, but once in a while a show comes to Maine and I feel a massive gravitational pull to put in for it. Diana Ross on May 14 was one of those times.

Her show was so incredible that I’m still pinching myself months later. Ross, who turned 80 earlier this year, still has the vocals and stage presence that made her famous back in the ’60s with The Supremes.

Although the words “legendary” and “iconic” are certainly overused, they certainly apply to Ross, and it was nothing less than an honor to see her perform live.

Bikini Kill

When the feminist punk riot grrrl genre first became a thing in the early ’90s, I didn’t embrace it. I skewed way more acoustic and piano-driven, so artists like Tori Amos and Joni Mitchell were in heavy rotation.

But when I heard that Bikini Kill was coming to Maine for their first ever show here, I knew a moment of redemption had presented itself.

The night of the show, I got in line so early that I scored a spot front and center.

Holy smokes what a show! To see singer Kathleen Hanna a mere few feet away was like a delayed rite of passage. Hanna, along with drummer Tobi Vail, bassist Kathi Wilcox and guitarist Sara Landeau slayed their way through songs like “Don’t Need You,” “Reject All American” and “Sugar.”

The 26-song show ended with “Rebel Girl” and I walked out with my mind completely blown.

Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls

I’ve been a fan of Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls since the late ’80s and saw them both for the first time in 1989.

Since then, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen both acts live, but it’s well into the double digits.

This was, however, the first time Etheridge and Indigo Girls (Amy Ray and Emily Saliers) toured together.

The concert was held at The Bowl at the Pines at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney. The outdoor venue started presenting big-name acts a couple of summers ago, but this was the biggest show yet.

Etheridge proved once again what a stellar live performer she is – and one of the greatest guitar players of our generation.

Etheridge dazzled and delighted the sold-out crowd with hits like “I’m the Only One,” “Come To My Window” and “I Want to Come Over.” She also dusted off the ballad “You Can Sleep While I Drive” from her 1989 “Brave and Crazy” album, joined by Ray and Saliers.

Etheridge then joined the Indigo Girls by singing the Michael Stipe part of “Kid Fears,” from their self-titled 1989 breakthrough album.

Indigo Girls were accompanied by their longtime violinist Lyris Hung and singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche.

Their set list included “Least Complicated,” “Cordova,” “Go” and the ultimate sing-along tune “Closer to Fine.”

And guess what? We get to do it all over again because Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls had such a blast they’re doing another stretch of dates this summer. See you at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Aug. 30!

Amy Allen

The first time I met Amy Allen was when she hand-delivered her EP to me at my office in 2011. I’ve been following her career ever since.

Allen is now 32 and much has happened since. She moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and established herself as one of the most sought-after songwriters in the business. Her co-writes include songs for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” which won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023. She’s also penned tunes for Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey, among others.

This year was even better for Allen. She’s a co-writer on every song on Sabrina Carpenter’s album “Short n’ Sweet,” with smash hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please Please,” the latter of which is a Grammy nominee for Song of the Year.

She’s also up for Songwriter of the Year on the strength of songs she wrote for Carpenter, Rodrigo, Timberlake, Leon Bridges, Tate McRae and others. All told, Allen is nominated for four Grammys.

Over the years, Allen has also released some singles and EPs, including her debut self-titled album on Sept. 6. The dream-pop sound of songs like “Darkside” and “The American” is addictive, as are acoustic tracks like “Girl With a Problem” and “Reason To Forgive.”

Allen should be just as famous for her own music as she is for writing songs for other artists, but something tells me she’s not complaining.

David Mallett

As much as I’d love to wrap up 2024 on a happy note, we need to acknowledge the significance of the passing of Maine folk singer-songwriter David Mallett on Dec. 17.

With a career that encompassed six decades, and a 16-album discography, Mallett was loved well beyond Maine.

This includes artists like Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary), Pete Seeger, Emmy Lou Harris and John Denver, who all covered Mallett’s songs. Most notably was Denver’s version of Mallett’s 1975 tune “Garden Song.”

I know I speak for many when I say, we’ll never forget you, David, or your music.

