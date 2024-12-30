Patriots coach Jerod Mayo danced around questions involving whether he plans to start quarterback Drake Maye in Sunday’s finale against the Buffalo Bills, or, more to the point, if landing the No. 1 pick is a priority.

Coaches will never admit to tanking.

At the very least, Mayo saying “all things are under consideration” during his media sessions Monday acknowledges they’re thinking about it.

It should be a no-brainer. Start Joe Milton III.

That way it’s a win-win-win situation for the Patriots.

First, Maye, who left Saturday’s game with a head injury but returned, is out of harm’s way. He took enough abuse during the blowout loss to the Chargers.

Second, the Patriots get to see how much of an asset Milton might be, as a backup to Maye going forward or as a trade chip.

And last, and by no means least, the Patriots put themselves in better position to walk off the field losers going up against Buffalo’s scrubs. With the Bills already locked into the No. 2 seed, coach Sean McDermott will likely rest Josh Allen and the rest of the starters. Allen & Co. might play a series or two and then sit. But they will be mailing it in.

The Patriots should follow suit.

When it comes to tanking or not, here’s the question: What’s more important, trying to win the game or landing the No. 1 overall pick.

In this case, the answer is the latter.

There’s nothing to prove or gain by beating the Bills’ scrubs. That ship has sailed. There’s no putting a positive spin on the season or gaining some momentum toward next year. At 3-13 and on a six-game losing streak, they already blew that possibility.

Meanwhile, there’s quite a bit to gain if they lose.

While it’s true the Patriots don’t need to tank to assure getting a quarterback – they took care of that by landing Maye – they need that primo spot to get as many assets as they can from a team that needs a quarterback.

The Patriots are facing a multiyear rebuild and even though this hasn’t been billed as a great draft, gaining draft capital is the way to go.

Sitting at No. 1, chances are two teams will be bidding for either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

This might not land them the same kind of franchise-changing treasure chest that Chicago got when it traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to Carolina, but it stands to be better than what you’d get further down the draft board with a win.

What the Patriots need is volume. They need as many picks as possible to help surround Maye with more talent. It would help if their batting average was better drafting wide receivers, but in theory a bounty of picks is the desired goal.

Of course there’s the possibility of Milton lighting it up against the Bills’ bench-warmers. In theory, however, the Patriots will be doing what’s best for their future.

Milton, the Patriots’ sixth-round pick, saw time during the preseason but has yet to get on the field during the regular season. He’s been the emergency quarterback on game days, and essentially has run the scout team all year.

Milton is physically gifted. As we saw during training camp and the preseason, he has a bazooka for an arm. Showcasing that in a real game, having him make his NFL debut, can only help the cause.

Of course, Mayo didn’t want to make it sound like the Patriots were in it to lose it on Sunday against the Bills. There’s no honor in tanking.

“(I’m) 100% focused on beating the Buffalo Bills,” Mayo said during his weekly appearance on WEEI. “That’s what we have to do.”

But without saying it, he did leave the door open. Time to fly through it by starting the third-string quarterback. It’s the right move for the franchise.

