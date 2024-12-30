In a picture taken on a beach in Kauai, Hawaii, a woman sits regally in front of the tent that she sleeps in each night. In a different image, four blonde children in Victor, Idaho, gather on a quilt-covered bed gently holding chickens. Another photo frames two gray-haired lovers laying in their loft in Madrid, New Mexico, nude and at peace in the afternoon light.

Barabara Peacock’s photography show “American Bedroom” captures people in their bedrooms in every state in the U.S. The collection of 90 intimate photographs is on display at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts in Portland from Dec. 13 to Jan. 31.

“This is like anthropology. This is peeking into a life first, without any words, what you could tell about a person in their bedroom without anything else,” said Peacock, who spent seven years on the project.

Peacock captures Americans on beds and couches, a mattress on the floor or a couch outside. The photos are taken in homes, single-room apartments, cars, tents and the sidewalk. The lens frames individuals, families, lovers and a son taking care of his dying mother.

This is not the first time Peacock has shown some of these photos in this space. In 2016, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Director Denise Froehlich first saw Peacock’s work in The Guardian and was struck by her first photographs for “American Bedroom.” Furthermore, Froehlich was shocked that she had not seen them before.

“(The Guardian) said that she was from Portland, Maine. And I thought, ‘How the hell is she from Portland, Maine, and I’ve never heard of her? I’ve never seen this project?’ I’m like, ‘This is dynamite. Why is it that it’s in England, and not Portland?’” said Froehlich.

Froehlich wrote to Peacock – who has since moved from Portland to Waterboro – and the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts showed Peacock’s early photographs in the series later that year, as well as work from her previous project “Hometown” in which she photographed her hometown of Westford, Connecticut, over 33 years.

After finishing “Hometown” and following a career in commercial photography, inspiration for “American Bedroom” struck Peacock one morning as she stood in her garden, looking back toward her house into her bedroom. Framed through the window she saw her husband on their bed still wrapped in blankets, the morning light on him “like a Renaissance painting.” The setting offered a peek into his most personal life.

Something was there, she said. Peacock began entering more bedrooms, photographing friends, friends of friends, then people she met on a trip through the South. With her initial series of 15 images, she won a Getty Award for $10,000 to continue the project.

Over the next six and a half years, Peacock took photos of people across the United States, often flying to a starting location and then driving between states. She met subjects through social media, asking them in person if they would like to be photographed and distributed cards about her project. People across identities of race, class, gender and sexuality responded ‘yes,’ allowing her into their most private spaces to take their portraits.

“Every life is important, and some people are unseen. And I think anyone who answered to allow me in their home wanted to be seen,” said Peacock.

“I think a lot of people probably feel overlooked in life, and this was an opportunity for them, for the light to shine on them,” she said.

Making subjects comfortable

Many people had not had a portrait taken since their high school senior photos, said Barbara. Instead of artificially directing the subjects into their first pose in their bedrooms, she showed them a collection of paintings of people to inspire their first position, and then the subjects would loosen up and take the lead from there. About half of the subjects are photographed in the nude, though Peacock said she never requested anyone take their clothes off. Instead, she would ask individuals what they slept in, and often people would reply that they slept naked.

“Any photographer kind of knows that there’s a song and a dance with a portrait, so it’s all about your personality, how you relate to someone, how you can get that person to be comfortable, how that person can become the important part of the whole situation. They know it’s about them,” said Peacock.

The Getty Award funding only took the project so far. Peacock applied for other small grants and sold her Volkswagen and life insurance to fund additional trips around the country. Eventually, she snapped the right photo in every state and created a book of the work.

“It has become a portrait of America, of these decades right now, of how we live and what’s happening in our country, whether it’s the homeless, whether it is migrant workers,” said Froehlich.

“It touches on everything that’s going on right now. And I really believe it’s worthy of a MacArthur (Fellowship). I think that in 20 years, or 30 years, we’re still going to be talking about this project. I think it’s that good,” she said.

Next to each of the photographs is a quote from the subject. Peacock said when she spoke with people in these intimate spaces, all talk of politics, religion and ideology ceased. Instead, people across America spoke of their desires for connection, safety, sensuality and love. They spoke of their desires for a better life for themselves and their families.

“I’ve had this car as a comfortable and consistent place longer than I’ve lived in any room as an adult so far,” says the statement from Laura, 23, in Portland, Oregon.

“Finding love late in life has taught me many lessons including not to be shy or embarrassed of my body. It is freeing to say I am big, bold and beautiful!” says a quote from Laverne and James, 72 and 74, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

“Our world revolves around autism and the whole family struggles to keep up. But it’s our hearts that keep us together and our large family bed where every night we reconnect. No one can love our family like we do,” said the Kalstas family of Portland, Maine.

The words from the subjects make the images complete, said Peacock. Many of the quotes decided which photographs would be included in the collection. Hearing what people had to say showed her how similar everyone was, regardless of who they were or what bedroom they had.

“When you dig deep, humanity reveals itself in the most beautiful of ways, and we just have to listen. And I think that at the end of the day, that was the big thing for me, to be much more of a listener, to ask people to open up their souls, to tell their story to a complete stranger,” said Peacock.

“It always comes up. Love is what always comes up,” she said.

Barbara Peacock will give an artist’s talk and book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St. in Portland.

