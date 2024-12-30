Portland police say they found a parked car riddled with bullet holes on Washington Avenue on Sunday night.

Police aren’t aware of any people being injured, according to a news release. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after receiving two calls about gunfire.

The car was parked at 1344 Washington Ave. and had significant damage, including two shattered windows and several bullet holes. Police found shell casings nearby on Maplewood Street.

It’s the second shots-fired incident this week that Portland police are still investigating.

On Thursday, more than a dozen shots were fired into a Cumberland Avenue apartment building, more than 3 miles away. No one was injured there, either, police said, but officers found several bullet holes inside and some shattered windows.

A police spokesperson said officers were still investigating that incident Monday and had no updates.

