A program examining the history of the Scarborough Fire Department will be presented by Nicholas Reichard at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough. The presentation is offered by the Scarborough Historical Society.

In the early 1900s, many communities, including Scarborough, quickly mobilized following a series of devastating fires in the surrounding area that resulted in the loss of several grand hotels and sparked widespread wildfires. Scarborough began establishing fire stations and assembling fire-fighting equipment at that time. Over the next century, dedicated residents laid the foundation for what has become the proud legacy of today’s Scarborough Fire Department. Nicholas Reichard, a representative of the Fire Department, will share the department’s rich history in this program.

The historical society’s next program will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, when Director Linda Woodard will present a program on Scarborough’s Audubon Center. Reservations for these programs are not necessary and donations would be appreciated at the door.

