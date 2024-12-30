SOUTH PORTLAND — Police are investigating after several bullets were fired through the front door of a South Portland home late Sunday night, officials said.

The South Portland Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired at 98 Wainwright Circle West — within the Redbank Village campus — the department said in a statement Monday evening. There were no reported injuries.

“Officers found that several bullet rounds penetrated the front door and embedded into the living room wall of the apartment. Police found several shell casings on the street in front of the residence,” police Chief San Ahern and city spokesperson Shara Dee said in the statement.

The road, a stretch of multifamily homes, was quiet Monday night. Several neighbors who declined to give their names said they heard the shots Sunday night, but they didn’t have additional details to offer.

Two people answered the door at 98 Wainwright Circle West at around 6 p.m., but they declined to speak to a reporter beyond confirming the shooting. There were several spots on the door that looked like plugged-up holes.

Following a review of security camera footage, police are seeking a a light-colored, four-door hatchback in association with the shooting.

No further details will be released at this time, the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Christopher Todd at 207-799-5511, extension 7448. Individuals may also leave anonymous tips at 207-347-4100.

