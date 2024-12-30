Zakk Sabbath

7 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com.

If you love classic heavy metal and hard rock, this show has your name written all over it. Here’s a chance to see three nationally touring tribute acts pay homage to iconic bands. Zakk Sabbath plays the music of Black Sabbath, ZOSO covers Led Zeppelin, and The Iron Maidens is an all-female tribute to Iron Maiden. Ear plugs are a mighty fine idea as all three bands won’t be shy about cranking up the volume. In case it makes you wonder, there’s no need to be paranoid because there are still plenty of tickets left.

Connor Garvey

7 p.m. Friday. Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, $5 suggested donation. falmouthcongregationalchurch.org.

A brand new coffeehouse music series is being launched at Falmouth Congregational Church, with organizers Kendra and Jeff Davis of Cape Elizabeth planning to present a show on the first Friday of every month. It kicks off this Friday with a performance by singer-songwriter Connor Garvey. Ironically, Garvey’s most recent album is “Another End of a Year.” Coffee and refreshments will be served, with the church providing stellar acoustics.

Maine Mariners Star Wars Night

7:15 p.m. Friday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $10 to $24. marinersofmaine.com.

This is the hockey game you’re looking for! May the force be with you during Star Wars night as the Maine Mariners battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Jedi robes and other related attire are encouraged. Fans can also check out the Maine Mariners lightsaber battle on the video board. You don’t need to go the Tosche Station to pick up power converters, but you do need to get tickets in advance.

‘Seeing! A Photon’s Journey across Space, Time and Mind’

1 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Feb. 13 and 14. Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 70 Falmouth St., Portland, $8, $7.50 kids and seniors. usm.maine.edu/southworth-planetarium.

Southworth Planetarium on the USM campus in Portland offers a variety of shows in its unique theater, including the full dome film “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey across Space, Time and Mind.” With narration by astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson, the film is a fascinating exploration of the cosmos. You’ll follow along as a single photon is produced in a distant star and then travels a vast expanse before settling on a human retina.

