Unity Environmental University has climbed to No. 22 out of 1,205 U.S. institutions in the 2024 Social Mobility Index, placing it in the top 2% nationally, and remaining No. 1 in Maine for a second straight year, according to a Unity press release.

This marks a significant improvement from Unity’s 2023 standing in the top 15%, demonstrating the university’s unwavering commitment to fostering career readiness and upward mobility for its growing population of more than 9,100 students, according to the release.

“Our recognition resonates because it validates our core belief; that education should be available to anyone desiring to learn,” said President Melik Peter Khoury. “Thanks to our Enterprise Model, we’ve eliminated traditional barriers by creating a delivery system that brings quality education to any location. This approach particularly benefits first-generation students, working adults, and those from economically challenged backgrounds; the very populations the SMI recognizes as critical to our nation’s future.”

The Social Mobility Index focuses on how effectively universities serve economically disadvantaged students, maintain affordable tuition, and propel graduates into meaningful careers, according to the release. Diverging from traditional rankings that reward institutional prestige, the SMI centers on metrics that matter most to real-world impact, holding up institutions that genuinely address America’s declining economic mobility.

The results are evident not only in Unity’s ranking, the release states, but also in its steadily diversifying and increasingly non-traditional student body:

• Unity’s self-disclosed diverse student population increased from a historic average of 8% to 25%.

• The average student age is now 29, reflecting the university’s success in meeting the needs of place-bound adult learners.

• Approximately 35% of Unity’s students are first-generation college-goers.

• 70% of Unity students are Pell eligible, reflecting Unity’s focus on supporting learners who need substantial financial assistance.

“I’m the first person in my immediate family to go to college, and I’m proud to be here, showing my children that anything is possible when you’re passionate about it and put the work in,” student Kayla Cox said in the release.

