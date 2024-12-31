The Midcoast Maine Book Arts group invites the public to visit the Rockland Public Library during the month of January for its Miniature Book Exhibition. The pieces are on display during regular library hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Miniature books are expected to be no bigger than 3-by-3-by-3 inches, providing an interesting and fun challenge to book artists. Many libraries have collections of miniature books from much earlier times, including Bibles, devotional books, Shakespeare plays and more. This exhibition includes work by 15 members of the artist book group, including Marcella Christensen, Kristy Cunnane, Laura DeGrace, Avi Good, Rebecca Goodale, Naomi Howe, Shannon Kerner (curator), Isobel Lewis, Cynthia McGuirl, Judy O’Dell, Richard Reitz Smith, Sarah Strouss, Ruth Van Doren, Joelle Webber and Sandy Weisman.

Midcoast Maine Book Arts is a collective formed to promote, encourage, and educate working and aspiring book artists in the Midcoast Maine area. It seeks to exhibit the work of its members and other book artists, host workshops about artists’ books, and to build interest in the general public about this art form. Those interested in joining the Midcoast Maine Book Arts Group can contact Weisman at sandy.weisman2@gmail.com.

The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or with questions, call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov.

