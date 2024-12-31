The Midcoast Maine Book Arts group invites the public to visit the Rockland Public Library during the month of January for its Miniature Book Exhibition. The pieces are on display during regular library hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Miniature books are expected to be no bigger than 3-by-3-by-3 inches, providing an interesting and fun challenge to book artists. Many libraries have collections of miniature books from much earlier times, including Bibles, devotional books, Shakespeare plays and more. This exhibition includes work by 15 members of the artist book group, including Marcella Christensen, Kristy Cunnane, Laura DeGrace, Avi Good, Rebecca Goodale, Naomi Howe, Shannon Kerner (curator), Isobel Lewis, Cynthia McGuirl, Judy O’Dell, Richard Reitz Smith, Sarah Strouss, Ruth Van Doren, Joelle Webber and Sandy Weisman.
Midcoast Maine Book Arts is a collective formed to promote, encourage, and educate working and aspiring book artists in the Midcoast Maine area. It seeks to exhibit the work of its members and other book artists, host workshops about artists’ books, and to build interest in the general public about this art form. Those interested in joining the Midcoast Maine Book Arts Group can contact Weisman at sandy.weisman2@gmail.com.
The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or with questions, call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.