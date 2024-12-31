In my never-ending study of hygge (being content and cozy), I have come upon wonderful recipes of Scandinavian and Icelandic origin. This is my ongoing winter project — it’s helpful to embrace the season and not spend time wishing I were somewhere else.

Here we have another quick meal to put together with simple ingredients. This is a fantastic recipe for any flaky white fish — just adjust the cooking time if the fillets are very thin. Use your favorite herbs; I just used what I had on hand.

And who hasn’t tried smashed potatoes yet? They are the darling of all potatoes (as far as I’m concerned), made even more special served with a spoonful of sour cream and a smattering of more fresh herbs. Just boil some potatoes until they’re tender, then smash them onto a baking sheet and pour some olive oil over them before finishing them in the oven.

Kökur are simple Icelandic cookies with a crispy, crunchy, sea salt–embellished surface and a thin chocolate middle. They are traditionally made with licorice-flavored chocolate if you can find it, but believe me, any high-end dark chocolate works just fine.

The yield for these cookies depends on how thick you roll the dough and what size cookie cutter you use. This recipe is so easy you will want to make them often. These are just the thing to go with your afternoon coffee or tea break. They’re not too sweet and you can play with what you add to the middles. Jam, Nutella and even a soft, spreadable cheese come to mind. They are also quite dunkable all on their own.

Bundle up, buttercup. Winter is just getting underway.

Cod with Almonds and Capers

• 8 (6-ounce) cod fillets

• Sea salt

• Flour for dredging

• 3/4 cup butter

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

• 2 tablespoons capers

• 1/3 cup slivered almonds

• 2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced

• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley and/or tarragon, minced

• Lemon wedges and sour cream for serving

Line a plate with a double layer of paper towels. Season fish with salt and dredge in flour, shaking off excess.

In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add fish a few pieces at a time and fry for 3 minutes on each side, giving them plenty of room and adding another tablespoon of butter if needed. Transfer to the prepared plate and sprinkle with a bit more salt and keep warm.

Carefully wipe out the pan, then add remaining butter, lemon zest, capers and almonds. Sauté until butter is browned.

Place the fish fillets on serving plates and drizzle with the sauce. Garnish with the herbs and lemon wedges and serve with sour cream. Yield: 4 servings

Smashed Potatoes

• 1 1/2 pounds small- to medium-sized potatoes

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• Snipped chives and sour cream for serving

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Bring potatoes to a boil in a large pot of water generously seasoned with salt. Cook until fork tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Drizzle a large, rimmed baking sheet with 2 tablespoons oil. Arrange potatoes on baking sheet and lightly crush each potato with a potato masher or fork, leaving some craggy edges, until potatoes are about 1/2-inch thick.

Brush potatoes with remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with thyme. Roast, turning halfway through baking time, until golden and crisp, about 25-30 minutes. Serve with sour cream and chives. Yield: 4 servings

Kökur

• 1 1/4 cups flour

• 1/3 cup white sugar

• 7 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

• 1 large egg

• 1-2 teaspoons water (if needed)

• Sea Salt

• 1 (8-ounce) bar dark chocolate, finely grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, whisk together flour and sugar. Add butter and egg. Use your hands or the paddle attachment of your stand mixer. If the dough doesn’t come together, add the water.

Roll the dough out to 1/3 inch thick. Using a 2-inch cookie cutter, cut out cookies and place on baking sheet. Lightly sprinkle cookies with sea salt.

Bake until the cookies are crispy and browned on the edges, about 10-12 minutes. When the cookies come out of the oven, immediately sprinkle half of them with a generous amount of the grated chocolate and top with remaining cookies to form a cookie sandwich. Allow to cool on wire racks. Yield: 10 sandwich cookies

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

