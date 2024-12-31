DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Cooper Flagg, the Newport, Maine, native, scored 24 points Tuesday as No. 14 Duke won its seventh straight game, beating Virginia Tech, 88-65.

Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel both had 13 points, Isaiah Evans posted 12, and Sion James and Mason Gillis added 10 apiece for Duke (11-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast).

Flagg shot 9 of 14 from the field with two 3-pointers. His dunk off an inbounds play marked his only points in the final 10 minutes. He also had six assists.

Toby Lawal scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Virginia Tech (5-8, 0-2), which was in its first true road game. Patrick Wessler had 10 points off the bench. The Hokies’ only win at Duke came almost 18 years ago.

The Hokies were within 49-40 before Proctor and Evans hit 3-pointers on the next two Duke possessions.

