Yarmouth/Freeport scored four goals in the final period to earn a 5-3 win over Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth in a girls hockey game Tuesday at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Trailing 2-1 through two periods, Yarmouth (6-1-1) got goals from Sophie White and Erica O’Connor to take the lead with 8:21 remaining. Adelaide Strout then made it 4-2 before Savannah Boulay answered for the Red Hornets (3-2-2) with her second goal of the game.

Celia Zinman, who scored in the first period for Yarmouth, added an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left to clinch it.

Gabrielle Langelier also scored for Edward Little.

