What we have witnessed in Washington in recent weeks, with Congress fighting over the spending bill to keep the government open, should be an eye-opener for everyone. A billionaire private citizen almost shut the government down — with the blessing of Donald Trump.

By using his X platform, Elon Musk bullied Republican members of the House, threatening them with being primaried next election. Many of those members folded and got in line with the Trump/Musk team. This is the same Elon Musk who just threw his support behind the far-right German Alternative for Germany party, a party with close ties to neo-Nazis. Pay attention to who is going to have the real power in the upcoming administration.

At the very least, the man who will be in Trump’s ear is very powerful and very dangerous. I would urge those people who voted for Trump to think about the fact that they voted for Trump, not Musk, and see who seems to really have the power of decision-making and steering the direction of our country.

Musk is out for himself and his bottom line and for power. Please pay attention.

Tom Levin

Freeport

