What we have witnessed in Washington in recent weeks, with Congress fighting over the spending bill to keep the government open, should be an eye-opener for everyone. A billionaire private citizen almost shut the government down — with the blessing of Donald Trump.
By using his X platform, Elon Musk bullied Republican members of the House, threatening them with being primaried next election. Many of those members folded and got in line with the Trump/Musk team. This is the same Elon Musk who just threw his support behind the far-right German Alternative for Germany party, a party with close ties to neo-Nazis. Pay attention to who is going to have the real power in the upcoming administration.
At the very least, the man who will be in Trump’s ear is very powerful and very dangerous. I would urge those people who voted for Trump to think about the fact that they voted for Trump, not Musk, and see who seems to really have the power of decision-making and steering the direction of our country.
Musk is out for himself and his bottom line and for power. Please pay attention.
Tom Levin
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.