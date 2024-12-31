A recent letter expressed anger about the Christmas/holiday “problem” (“Happy holidays? Bah humbug!” Dec. 19).
In 1964, in my segregated Virginia high school, I wrote a paper about American holidays, using mostly one small library book. I learned that early Christians chose Dec. 25 since there was already a pagan (meaning non-Christian) holiday called Saturnalia on that day. This festive holiday (a word shortened from holy days) had customs such as candles, yule logs, indoor greenery and gifts. Biblical history reveals that Jesus was probably born in the spring.
Easter is more obviously pagan, with its celebration of fertility such as bunnies and eggs. The pagans were celebrating the spring solstice, and the customs fit in well with the theme of Christian Easter. Biblical scholars do not seem to agree on the time of the crucifixion.
I was married to a Congregational minister for eight years and learned so much more about church history. A simple Google search, however, can offer lots more information about religious holidays.
Jesus said to love our neighbor as ourselves, with kindness, compassion and forgiveness. Jesus said to love even those who injure us. Are those teachings reaching people, including leaders at the highest level, today? What if we decided to take the feelings of anger and resentment and put that energy into following these teachings, not just on Christmas, but every day?
Christine Carter
Falmouth
