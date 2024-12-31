Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points with seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Maine Celtics to a 102-95 victory Tuesday against the Texas Legends in an NBA G League game before a sellout crowd at the Portland Expo.
Reserve Jay Scrubb had 18 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 17 as the Celtics built a 52-11 advantage in bench points.
Maine, 2-1 in the regular season, has won four of its last five games, including the tip-off tournament.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.