Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points with seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Maine Celtics to a 102-95 victory Tuesday against the Texas Legends in an NBA G League game before a sellout crowd at the Portland Expo.

Reserve Jay Scrubb had 18 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 17 as the Celtics built a 52-11 advantage in bench points.

Maine, 2-1 in the regular season, has won four of its last five games, including the tip-off tournament.

