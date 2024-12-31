Maine-based grocer Mainely Provisions has opened a third location, this one in Westbrook.

The new store is located at 110 New Gorham Road, formerly home to Digby’s Variety, a convenience store and sub shop that was in

business for 27 years before closing in September. The City of Westbrook held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the latest Mainely Provisions on Dec. 20.

Mainely Provisions launched its first location in Kingfield in 2020, and added a second store in Bethel in 2023. The stores sell meats, fresh produce, deli and prepared foods, baked goods, local products, organic foods, beer, wine and liquor.

Joe Christopher, co-founder of Upward Management Group, which owns Mainely Provisions as well as Three Dollar Deweys, Saltwater Grille and other hospitality properties, said it made sense for Mainely Provisions to expand into Westbrook.

“We really needed a Southern Maine place where we felt like a neighborhood grocery would work,” Christopher said, noting that they gutted and renovated the building, adding new coolers and a walk-in refrigerator/beer cave.

The 3,000-square-foot Westbrook location is considerably smaller than Mainely Provision’s Bethel and Kingfield stores. “It’s like grocery stores used to be before they became these behemoth box stores.”

Like the other locations, the Westbrook Mainely Provisions will carry as many local products as possible, Christopher said. The store has a Carrabassett Coffee Bar, for instance, and also offers vegan and vegetarian fresh and frozen foods from Maine-based Veggie Life.

Christopher said Mainely Provisions will also try to help the community by supporting local sports teams and donating to charity events and local food banks. “If you want things better around you, you work hard in your community, and that’s the type of company we are,” he said.

