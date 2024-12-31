A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Biddeford on Monday afternoon.

The victim, who Biddeford police and fire departments would not identify, was found unconscious inside a second-floor apartment above a two-car garage, which is attached to a single-family home at the intersection of Alfred and Ray Streets.

No one else was in the home, said Biddeford Fire Department Chief Lawrence Best.

Multiple fire units responded to the heavy fire around 3 p.m. Monday, which appeared to be coming from the apartment unit. First responders tried to resuscitate him but the man did not survive. The fire was under control in about an hour.

The building was badly damaged and “will be uninhabitable,” according to the Biddeford Fire Department.

The man’s cause of death and cause of the fire are under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

This story will be updated.

