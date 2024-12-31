A 37-year-old man was shot in Portland early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Oxford and Portland streets.

Portland police responded to a report of a gunshot around 2:30 a.m., and the man was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. Police did not identify the injured man.

This marks the third shooting in Portland in five days, but police say this shooting was isolated and unrelated.

A parked car on Washington Avenue was riddled with bullet holes on Sunday night. And more than 3 miles away, over a dozen shots were fired into a Cumberland Avenue apartment building Thursday. No one was injured at either of those shootings, but the cases remain under investigation, according to Portland police.

Also on Sunday night, multiple bullets were fired through the front door of a home in South Portland within the Redbank Village campus. There were no injuries there, either.

Portland police are asking anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting to call 207-874-8575, or to text “PPDME” and a message to 847411.

