One person was killed early Tuesday morning when a motor vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole on Route 1 in Falmouth and burst in flames.
Roadways were icy at the time and investigators are attempting to reconstruct the crash to determine if weather played a role.
No information was immediately available about the person who died. Falmouth police said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause of death.
Falmouth police got a call at about 2:20 a.m. to report an apparent traffic accident. They arrived to find a vehicle engulfed in flames after apparently striking a pole at 309 Route 1. One person was found deceased inside the vehicle.
