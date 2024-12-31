BRUNSWICK – Jill Patricia Bernier of Brunswick, Maine, left this earth on Dec. 16, 2024, to be with her mother, Dorothy Greene, father, Frederick Greene and sister, Nancy Roundtree.

Jill was a passionate, kind and caring mother who always put the needs of others before her own. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and making people smile. As her health declined over the years her kindness and love never wavered. She graduated from Siena College in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. She then went on to become a Senior Systems Engineer for Fairchild in South Portland. Following her work at Fairchild, she found her passion working with children at the Brunswick School Department in the Systems Technology/IT Department. She loved her work but her proudest accomplishment was being a mother. She was passionate about birdwatching, going to the ocean, gardening and could always be found in the aisles of the local greenhouse.

Jill is survived by her son, Scott Bernier of Bath, her daughter Lexie Napper and husband Samuel Napper of Brunswick; and her brother Tim Greene of China, Maine.

﻿A Funeral Ceremony will be held in celebration of Jill’s life and accomplishments at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick, Maine.

﻿To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Jill’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be sent to the Go Red for Women Heart Association

in support of research for heart attack and stroke symptoms in women

