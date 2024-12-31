Ready to kick off 2025 with a breath of fresh air? The Nature Conservancy invites Maine residents to gather on Wednesday at parks throughout the state for free guided hikes.

The walkabouts are part of the “First Day Hikes” initiative, encouraging Americans to embrace the outdoors after New Year’s celebrations.

The tradition began in 1992 at Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts and has since evolved to include cross-country skiing, polar plunges, and snowshoe expeditions.

For those willing to travel, there are guided hikes across the state– or stay local and embark on self-guided treks across the Midcoast in Freeport, Phippsburg, and Georgetown.

There are also virtual visits that span from New England’s rocky coastline to O’ahu.

“Starting the New Year with a hike is a fantastic way to reconnect with nature and set a positive tone for the year ahead,” said Gwen Fraser, marketing associate at The Nature Conservancy in Maine. “Self-guided hikes, in particular, offer a peaceful retreat from our busy world and a chance for personal reflection. Some great places to explore in the Midcoast region include TNC’s Basin, Loring Conant, and Ledgewood Preserves.”

Fraser urged hikers to dress warmly, plan ahead, and stay informed about state safety updates. Participants are asked to snap photos and share them on Instagram and Facebook, tagging @mainedacf.

