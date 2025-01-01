Rita Losee, right, takes a photo of Simone Smith, Hailey Flora, Clifford Smith, Karina Suszynski and Lindsey Moon, left to right, at the Lobster Dip sign on Wednesday. The five had come for the 37th annual Lobster Dip but it was canceled due to dangerous surf conditions. It’s the first time in the history of the event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Maine, that it has been canceled. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

While Solveig Torsvik watches on Wednesday with his hand on his head, Edward Torsvik, left, looks up while he and Emerson Welch, Amanda Torsvik and Chelsea Fournier, clockwise from Edward, make sand angels on the beach in Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday. The group had come to the beach wearing shark costumes for the 37th annual Lobster Dip, which was canceled due to dangerous surf conditions. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Simone Smith celebrates while running back out of the water on Wednesday while Lindsey Moon braces herself in a wave during an unsanctioned dip in the ocean at Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday. The two had come for the 37th annual Lobster Dip but the dip was canceled due to dangerous surf conditions. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Lindsey Moon tries to keep her balance in a churning wave on Wednesday during an unsanctioned dip in the ocean at Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday. Moon had come for the 37th annual Lobster Dip but the dip was canceled due to dangerous surf conditions. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

A man jogs by the Lobster Dip sign on Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday where, normally hundreds of people would be standing on New Year’s Day but the 37th annual Lobster Dip in Old Orchard Beach was canceled due to dangerous surf conditions. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Lobster Bowl, Special Olympics Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles