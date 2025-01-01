An old woman who lives in the West End
Sees neighborhood walks as a godsend.
But when ice isn’t cleared
With bad falls to be feared,
She cusses neighbors to no end.

Neighbors, let’s please do our civic duty and keep us all safe. Happy New Year.

Kate Reilly
Portland

