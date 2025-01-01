Some things to consider about the incoming Trump impact:

• There are no screams about an election being stolen or cheating because he was declared the winner. His margin was 49.8%, which means that less than 50% of Americans voted for him. That is not a “mandate.”

• He is staffing his Cabinet with billionaires who have no skills in their areas of responsibility but are extremely loyal, which he values more than experience and knowledge. They are part of his Mar-a-Lago Cabinet, with a net worth of roughly $385 billion.

• Fortunately, there will not be a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He will pardon all the insurrectionists who chased the congressional members out of the building and threatened to hang his vice president.

• Vengeance is a known characteristic of Trump, and he will act upon it as retribution for all those by whom he felt slighted. There are no limits to his anger and need for revenge. Seeking vengeance is more akin to dictators whom he idolizes.

• He is not the “super businessman” nor a leader, as some folks believe. He had six bankruptcies and refused to pay contractors for work done. He is a serial liar, spouting any mistruths he wants to deceive us.

By the way, is Vance the VP or the immigrant Musk?

David Hyde

Pownal

