AUGUSTA — Tiny, brown-haired Brynley Beaulieu joined her Oakland parents at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate New Year’s Day in Augusta.

The newborn daughter of Emily Boyce, 26, and Dalton Beaulieu, 29, who live together in Oakland, was not Maine’s first baby of 2025. Michael Nathan Maiato was born at 2:55 a.m. in Portland to Paige and Joe Maiato of Kennebunk.

Boyce said Brynley’s birth at MaineGeneral Medical Center went well, and the couple are looking forward to celebrating each New Year’s Day as Brynley’s birthday.

“She’s doing great. She’s sleeping away,” Boyce said of her new baby, who at birth was 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches. “She came out barely crying at all. It was nice and quiet, and went very smoothly.”

Other family members came in to see Brynley, the couple’s first child.

Maine’s apparent first baby of New Year’s Day, Michael Nathan Maiato, has a big brother, Theo, 2.

Advertisement

“We are overjoyed with the newest addition to our family,” the boys’ father, Joe Maiato, said in an announcement from MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland. “What a way to ring in the new year.”

Also in Portland, Kolton Robert, whose surname could not be confirmed, was born at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday to Mariah Rouille and Robert Desrosier of South Paris.

Kolton weighed 8 pounds, 4.9 ounces when born at Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Maine’s New Year’s Day babies also included Myles Hudson Livingood, born to Emily Foss Andrews and Michael Livingood of Bangor. Myles was born at 7:05 a.m. at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

At least one baby was born Wednesday, at 2:34 a.m., at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Jim Cyr, the public relations and media specialist for Central Maine Healthcare.

Cyr said Wednesday he could not provide more information about the boy or the boy’s family.

Copy the Story Link