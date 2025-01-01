Hires, promotions, appointments

Hospice of Southern Maine hired several new employees last year. At its home hospice program: Ashley Baker of Gorham and Pam Barnickel of North Yarmouth, as per diem nurses; Christina McLaury of Windham and Stacey Coleman as case managers; and Hope Chrupcala of South Portland and Kate Pontius as social workers. At Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Alexandra Gamble was hired as resource nurse; Lexi Santurri of South Portland and Melanie Marcotte-Feinberg as per diem nurses; Anne Mills of Scarborough as a nurse; Mikayla Whitehill of Freeport as hospice aide; Stephanie Smith of Windham as per diem hospice aide; and Patricia Brosseau of Cumberland as a transitional care nurse in the access department.

