The Travis Mills Foundation announced that it will host Direct Action Response Training, a two-day trauma care course provided by veteran-owned Dark Angel Medical. The training is open to the public and will take place Feb. 15-16 at the Travis Mills Foundation campus, located at 1002 Watson Pond Road, Rome, Maine.

The course, according to a news release, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond effectively in life-threatening situations. Whether a first responder, outdoor enthusiast, or someone with no prior medical training, the hands-on training prepares people to be a “doer” rather than a bystander when seconds count.

The course is $475 per person. To register, visit https://darkangelmedical.com/direct-action-responsetraining-rome-me-15-16-february-2025/.

Dark Angel Medical, according to the news release, is a veteran-owned business specializing in trauma kits, medical products, education and brings real-world expertise to the classroom. Its team of instructors, with backgrounds in pre-hospital and intra-hospital emergency care, ensures students are prepared to handle high-stress, critical situations with confidence.

Course highlights:

• Basic and advanced airway management techniques.

• Hemorrhage control, including tourniquet application and wound care.

• Recognition and treatment of shock and other life-threatening injuries.

• Mass casualty triage and active shooter response.

• Hands-on use of individual medical kits.

Participants will also earn certification in B-CON through the American College of Surgeons and 16 hours of continuing education units for NREMT EMT-Basics/Advanced and Paramedics.

Advertisement

“Knowing how to act when every second counts can save a life,” said Tim Arnold, Warrior PATHH

team lead at the Travis Mills Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with Dark Angel Medical to bring this crucial training to our community and ensure more people are equipped to step up when it matters most.”

The event aligns with the Travis Mills Foundation’s mission of supporting veterans, their families, and the broader community through education and empowerment.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports recalibrated veterans and their families through life-changing retreats and programs. Located in the Belgrade Lakes Region, the foundation empowers post-9/11 recalibrated veterans who have experienced life-changing injuries to overcome obstacles, strengthen their families, and find renewed purpose.

Dark Angel Medical is a veteran-owned and operated business specializing in trauma care education, first aid kits, and medical products. Its mission is to inform, educate, and equip individuals with the skills to save lives, ensuring they are prepared to respond in any emergency. Dark Angel Medical is located at 647 Castle Island Road in Mt. Vernon, Maine.

For more information, visit www.travismillsfoundation.org or email foundation@travismillsfoundation.org.

Copy the Story Link