The Bath Area Family YMCA is partnering with Midcoast Youth Center to provide 25 youth memberships to local students. These memberships will be provided to students who are active participants in programs at MYC and do not have the necessary means to gain access to a YMCA membership.

The Bath YMCA and the Midcoast Youth Center share a common mission to support the holistic development of youth in the region. This donation will help nurture healthy, responsible and engaged young people who are equipped to face the challenges of today’s world, MYC said in a prepared release.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Midcoast Youth Center in providing these memberships to deserving students in our community,” said Rob Gray, CEO of the Bath Area Family YMCA. “The YMCA is committed to building a stronger, healthier community, and by supporting the growth and development of young people, we’re fostering future leaders who will make a lasting impact.”

The donation aims to encourage physical fitness, mental wellness and a sense of community engagement for local youth. The YMCA’s contribution will allow MYC to amplify services to more young people, offering them the opportunity to access a wide range of fitness programs, educational activities and wellness resources available at the Bath YMCA. The donation was made possible through contributions by Robert Wheeler, Paul Coulombe and the Schacknow Family Foundation.

“Our partnership with the Bath YMCA is invaluable in helping improve access to valuable resources for the young people we serve,” said Jamie Dorr, executive director of the Midcoast Youth Center. “These memberships will open doors for students who might not otherwise have access to the Y’s programs that support their physical, social and emotional development. We are grateful for the YMCA’s generosity and their continued investment in our community.”

MYC will notify participants who have been selected for the YMCA memberships by Monday, Jan. 6.

For more information about the Bath Area Family YMCA, visit bathymca.org. For more details on the Midcoast Youth Center’s programs and services, visit midcoastyouth.org.

Copy the Story Link