NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad and Brett Berard scored in the first period, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Rangers won at home for the first time since Dec. 6 as Quick was steady in place of injured starter Igor Shesterkin to get his 399th career victory.
Elias Lindholm scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves. The Bruins have lost three of four.
Zibanejad tapped a loose puck past Swayman at 9:48 of the first for his seventh goal of the season and second since Nov. 30.
Berard made it 2-0 with 7:07 remaining in the period, scoring his third of the season.
Lindholm scored at 7:57 of the second to get the Bruins on the scoreboard.
Takeaways
Rangers: New York improved to 8-9-1 at home after going 30-11-0 at Madison Square Garden year.
Bruins: Boston fell to 8-10-2 on the road.
Key moment
Quick, who turns 39 on Jan. 21, made successive saves on Boston’s Mark Kastelic, Justin Brazeau and John Beecher about 7 1/2 minutes into the second. He improved to 6-4-0 this season. His most recent win was on Nov. 30.
Key stat
Zibanejad’s goal was the 301st of his career and his 700th point. The 31-year-old forward has 22 points in 37 games this season.
Up Next
Bruins visits Toronto on Saturday and the Rangers play at Washington.
