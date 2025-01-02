The new year brings with it a renewed sense of purpose for our Town Council, as we prepare to begin a thoughtful and inclusive approach to goal setting. Our focus is to build upon the progress already underway while incorporating the valuable input of our community members. This process aims not only to reflect what our residents want but also to develop measurable, actionable goals that will guide us toward a future that benefits everyone. We are committed to creating a transparent and accountable path forward, ensuring that our community’s aspirations are translated into tangible outcomes.

One of the key strengths of this goal-setting process is the collaboration at its core. We recognize that the people who know our town best are those who live and work here every day. As such, we are reaching out to a wide array of stakeholders – town staff, citizen committees, and residents – to gather feedback on what matters most. This input will help us identify priorities and ensure that our goals align with the needs and desires of those who call our beautiful town home.

In engaging with town staff, we tap into the expertise and experience that drives day-to-day operations. They are the individuals who work tirelessly to maintain our town’s infrastructure, deliver essential services, and ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. Their insights will help us refine our goals, ensuring they are both practical and forward-thinking.

Citizen committees also play a vital role in this process. These groups, made up of volunteers from our community, provide a valuable perspective on local issues and priorities. They have a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that our town faces, and their input will help guide us in making informed, well-rounded decisions.

As we gather input, we are focused on what is already in process. Our goal is not to reinvent the wheel but to build on the work that has already been initiated. From infrastructure improvements to environmental sustainability projects, there are numerous ongoing efforts that are laying the groundwork for a more vibrant, resilient community. Our aim is to continue these initiatives, monitor their progress, and, where necessary, make adjustments to ensure their success.

This brings us to the concept of measurable goals. It is not enough to simply have ideas or intentions—we need to set clear, achievable benchmarks that allow us to track our progress. Whether it’s enhancing our recreation opportunities, improving transportation options, or expanding green spaces, each goal will be paired with measurable outcomes. This way, both the council and the community will be able to see tangible results and feel confident that progress is being made.

One of the most important aspects of goal setting is ensuring that we have the resources to meet our targets. This means carefully assessing the financial, human, and physical resources required to achieve each goal. Whether it’s securing funding, collaborating with regional partners, or expanding our team, identifying the resources needed is essential to ensure that our goals are not just ambitious but also achievable. We are committed to making responsible decisions about resource allocation to maximize the impact of every dollar spent and every effort made.

I will close by saying it is both humbling and exciting to serve the council in my new role as chair. I love this town, and the opportunity to serve has enhanced my life in countless ways. I promise to continue to lead with heart and humor as I always have. Please don’t hesitate to reach out; I would love to hear from you.

April Sither is chair of the Scarborough Town Council.

