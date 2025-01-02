The Camden Conference will present Bill Hall in a discussion on “Ukraine and the Survival of Democracy in Europe” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Rockland Public Library. This talk will examine democracy’s status and prospects in eastern/central Europe as it relates to Ukraine’s future as an independent nation.
Hall was an intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force, serving on active duty from 1969-1999, much of that time overseas in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He grew up in Virginia and received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and a master’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. Hall is on the board of the Camden Conference and a past president of the World Affairs Council of Main. He and his wife, Nancy, live on Peaks Island.
The event is free, open to all and will be in person and via Zoom. Email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov to receive a Zoom link. Seating will be limited and is first-come, first served; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. This program will be recorded and archived to the library’s YouTube channel and the Camden Conference website after the event.
This presentation is a precursor to the 38th Annual Camden Conference – Democracy Under Threat: A Global Perspective, Feb. 21-23, at the Camden Opera House and livestreamed to the Strand Theatre in Rockland, Lunt Auditorium in Falmouth, and to homes and classrooms worldwide. For more information about the Camden Conference and upcoming events, visit camdenconference.org.
