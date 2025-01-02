Manny Hidalgo scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half, helping South Portland build a 20-point lead on its way to a 78-47 victory over Scarborough in a Class AA South boys basketball game Thursday in South Portland.

Carmine Soucy had nine points, and Gabe Jackson and Tristen Sanders added eight apiece for the Red Riots (6-2), who led 43-23 at halftime.

Carter Blanche scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for Scarborough. Adam Fitzgerald and Will MacDonald each had eight points.

SANFORD 66, BIDDEFORD 63: Brady Adams scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Spartans (4-4) held off a late rally by the host Tigers (3-4).

Dylan Gendron added 15 points and Luke Gendron had 12 for Sanford.

Julius Searles scored 18 points for Biddeford, which outscored the Spartans 27-18 in the fourth quarter. Owen Sylvain finished with 14 points and Travis Edgerton followed with 10.

SACOPEE VALLEY 53, TRAIP ACADEMY 46: Silas Nielsen recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks, and the Hawks (1-7) outscored the Rangers 15-8 in the fourth quarter to secure a win in Kittery.

Tyler Easterbrooks added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Keegan Thibodeau finished with 11 points for Sacopee.

Colin O’Loughlin led Traip (4-4) with 12 points, followed by Chris Balano with 11 and Phin Fifield with nine.

POLAND 66, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 25: Damon Martin scored 16 points, Nick Jamo added 10, and the Knights (4-2) cruised past the Panthers (0-7) in Yarmouth.

Brayden Kloza led NYA with 13 points.

WELLS 51, FREEPORT 48: Jeremy Therrien made a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left to lift the Warriors (3-4) over the Falcons (1-6) in Wells.

Therrien scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half as Wells rallied from a 12-point deficit. Nolan Brown scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Conner Smith scored all 20 of his points in the first half for Freeport.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 55, MORSE 52: Parker Studholme hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift the Eagles (4-4) over the Shipbuilders (2-5) in South China.

Gavin Fanjoy and Wyatt Michaud each scored 12 points for Erskine.

Dylan Root led Morse with 19 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54, LAKE REGION 46: Colby Mitchell scored 15 points and John Patenaude added 14 points as the Patriots (2-7) beat the Lakers (2-4) in Gray.

Isaiah Portas also reached double figures, finishing with 10 points.

Jacoby Bradsley scored 10 points for Lake Region.

WINDHAM 78, GORHAM 48: Creighty Dickson had 17 points and four steals to lead the Eagles (7-0) past the Rams (1-6) in Windham.

Conor Janvrin added 15 points, Tyrie James had 11 and AJ Moody 10 for Windham.

Andrew Migliorini scored nine points for Gorham.

YORK 69, CAPE ELIZABETH 51: Reece MacDonald finished with 21 points while Lukas Bouchard added 18 to lead the Wildcats (8-0) over the Capers (2-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

Lucas Ketchum chipped in with 11 points.

Finn Connolly led Cape Elizabeth with 16 points. Owen Beaureguard scored 10.

FALMOUTH 54, MARSHWOOD 21: Billy Birks scored 14 points, Davis Mann added 10 points, and the Navigators (6-1) held the Hawks (5-3) to single digits in each quarter in Falmouth.

Falmouth led 16-4 after one quarter and 27-7 at halftime.

Ronan Garrett led Marshwod with eight points.

BONNY EAGLE 48, WESTBROOK 46: Brody Taylor scored 20 points, including the winning basket as time as expired as the Scots (4-5) edged the Blue Blazes (1-7) in Standish.

Taylor (12 rebounds) put in a layup at the buzzer off an assist from Benedito Noe, who finished with 12 points. Max Bouchard added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Scots.

John Cubahiro led Westbrook with 18 points, followed by Paddy Walsh with 12. Cubahiro had three 3-pointers and Walsh made two.

ST. DOMINIC 68, WAYNFLETE 39: Jack Brocke scored 16 points and three others reached double figures for the Saints (6-1) in a win over the Flyers (4-3) in Portland.

Taylor Varney added 14 points, Donel Tangilamesu had 12 and Mason LaFlamme finished with 10.

Jed Alsup led Waynflete with 10 points. JJ Carol and Milo Momone each dropped in nine.

CHEVERUS 58, EDWARD LITTLE 43: The Stags (7-1) pulled away in the second half to beat the Red Eddies (5-3) in Auburn.

Cheverus trailed 24-23 at the half, then outscored Edward Little 35-19 over the final two quarters. Leo McNabb got 14 of his 22 points after halftime. Jameson Fitzpatrick added 14 points, Nicola Plalum chipped in 10, and Shema Rwaganje made three 3-pointers for nine points.

Diing Maiwen led the Red Eddies with 18 points. Akol Maiwen finished with 11.

KENNEBUNK 71, MASSABESIC 41: Theo Pow scored 20 points, Cole Perkins added 14, and the Rams (5-4) outscored the Mustangs (1-6) by a 39-17 margin over the middle quarters to pull away for a win at Waterboro.

Max Andrews was Kennebunk’s other double-digit scorer with 11, while Gavin MacDonald had nine on three 3-pointers.

Caden Nielsen scored 11 points for Massabesic.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 55, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 43: Kristian Schumann scored 18 points, Gabe Lash added 17 points and nine rebounds, and the Panthers (7-0) won a battle of unbeaten teams in Waldoboro.

Mason Nguyen added nine points and grabbed six rebounds for Medomak, which opened a 42-30 lead with a 15-6 advantage in the third quarter.

Cai Dougher had 15 points and Dylan Jewett added 12 for Spruce Mountain (7-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 47, SCARBOROUGH 25: Emma Travis and Annie Whitmore each scored 11 points to lead the Red Riots (7-1) past the Red Storm (4-4) in Scarborough.

Caleigh Corcoran added nine points and Destiny Peter had eight for South Portland, which led 17-14 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 17-3 edge in the third quarter.

Emerson Flaker scored eight points for Scarborough.

EDWARD LITTLE 45, CHEVERUS 40: Rachel Penny scored 16 points, Layla Facchiano had 13 points, and the Red Eddies (5-3) beat the Stags (5-2) in Portland.

Addison Jordan had 17 points and Kylie Lamson chipped in with 12 for Cheverus.

WESTBROOK 59, BONNY EAGLE 23: Taylor Hodge led a balanced attack with 10 points for the Blue Blazes (5-2) in a win over the Scots (0-7) at Westbrook.

Emma Boulette had nine points, Audrey Doolittle added eight points and Mackenzie Hall scored seven points for the Blue Blazes, who had 10 players with at least a basket.

Westbrook built a 32-4 lead in the first half.

Sophia Gaudiano scored 10 points for Bonny Eagle.

SANFORD 55, BIDDEFORD 44: Mollie Puffer scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, as the Spartans (5-3) outscored the Tigers 22-10 to earn a win in Sanford.

Ava Hudson added 14 points and Paige Sevigny followed with 10 for Sanford.

Jordan Crump scored 14 points for Biddeford (5-2).

TRAIP ACADEMY 35, SACOPEE VALLEY 25: Madelyn Rondeau scored 12 points, Lilly Stuart added 10, and the Rangers (4-3) turned back the Hawks (17) in Hiram.

Bridget Landry led Sacopee with 17 points.

YORK 52, CAPE ELIZABETH 23: Lucy Taylor finished with 11 points while Nya Avery added 10 to lead the Wildcats (3-4) over the Capers (0-7) at York.

Mei Martinez paced Cape Elizabeth with seven points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52, LAKE REGION 34: Izzy Morelli scored 12 points, and the Patriots (7-2) opened with a 17-4 run against the Lakers (4-2) in Naples.

Abbey Steele added 11 points, while Emma Hamilton, Ella Kenney and Laney Farrar finished with seven apiece.

Margo Tremblay scored 10 points for Lake Region.

GREELY 37, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 26: Avery Bush and Molly Patridge each scored nine points as the Rangers (4-3) beat the Raiders (0-7) in Cumberland.

Ines Palomino and Phoebe Sartory both had eight points for Fryeburg.

THORNTON ACADEMY 55, NOBLE 22: Sienna Eldred finished with 24 points to lead the Golden Trojans (3-3) over the Knights (0-6) in Saco.

Ashley Merchant and Taylor Gnirk led Noble with eight points each.

GIRLS HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 7, PORTLAND 4: Drea Rideout scored two goals and Yarmouth/Freeport (7-1-1) took control with a five-goal second period against Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (7-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Dylan McElhinney, Erica O’Connor, Celia Zinman, Emma White and Adelaide Strout also also scored, and Erin O’Connor had two assists.

Marina Bassett netted a hat trick and Alexis Turner got the other goal for the Portland co-op.

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS HOCKEY

FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH 2, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Maya Fongemie and Lexie Bellerose each had a goal and an assist for Falmouth/Scarborough (5-5) in a win over the Rangers (0-9) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Avery Larson assisted on both goals.

Jane Flynn scored for Greely/Gray-New Gloucester, while Rangers goalie Charley Louie turned aside 51 shots.

PENOBSCOT 7, ST. DOMINIC 0: Jordin Williams notched a hat trick and added two assists as the Pioneers (4-3-2) beat the Saints (1-6) at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Ella Davis scored twice and added three assists, while Isabelle Brideau had a goal and two assists. Caleigh Coleman tallied a goal and an assist.

Mariah Coon stopped all 10 shots she faced to earn the shutout. Alana Wheeler made 44 saves for St. Dom’s.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS HOCKEY

BANGOR/NARRAGUAGUS 6, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Marc-Andre Perron scored twice and added two assists, leading the Rams (2-3) over the Red Eddies (1-4) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Chase Caron had two goals and an assist, and Caden Karam notched a goal and an assist. Preston Karam also scored for Bangor. Rams goalie Cody McCue stopped 18 shots.

Andrew Clements got both Edward Little goals, and Caden Westhoven made 13 saves.

