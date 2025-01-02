Thank you for the report of the disposal of toxic foam from Brunswick incinerators in poor neighborhoods far from here.

I totally understand the woman, living near one, who said, “Clean up your own mess. Don’t send it here.” Especially since we now know that the manufacturers of PFAS have known for decades of its dangers. It reminds me of the “precautionary principle” that should guide the production of these chemicals: They should be proven to be safe before being introduced into our lives, not investigated after their destructive effects have been demonstrated.

In view of the efforts to reintroduce nuclear power, will we hold out for proof that safe disposal of nuclear waste is possible before going down that road?

Barbara West

Bath

