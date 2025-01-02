Thank you for the report of the disposal of toxic foam from Brunswick incinerators in poor neighborhoods far from here.
I totally understand the woman, living near one, who said, “Clean up your own mess. Don’t send it here.” Especially since we now know that the manufacturers of PFAS have known for decades of its dangers. It reminds me of the “precautionary principle” that should guide the production of these chemicals: They should be proven to be safe before being introduced into our lives, not investigated after their destructive effects have been demonstrated.
In view of the efforts to reintroduce nuclear power, will we hold out for proof that safe disposal of nuclear waste is possible before going down that road?
Barbara West
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.