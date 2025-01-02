The University of New England announced that Wesley Renfro, Ph.D., has been selected as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Renfro will assume his role later this spring.

Renfro, according to a Jan. 2 news release, joins UNE with a decade of leadership experience in higher education, most recently serving as senior associate dean for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. His background includes roles as associate dean at Quinnipiac University and director of core curriculum and chair of the political science department at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

“Wesley’s impressive leadership experience and academic background make him an excellent choice to lead our College of Arts and Sciences,” said Gwendolyn Mahon, UNE provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in an email.

Renfro is an international relations scholar with a focus on American presidents and U.S. foreign policy, he has authored numerous articles on empire, presidential decision-making, and strategy.

“I am thrilled to join a community of educators and learners who embrace interdisciplinarity and creative thinking to foster personal and professional success in graduates,” Renfro wrote. “The College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New England demonstrates the transformative power of a mission-driven, student-centered approach. UNE’s growth and rising reputation strongly signal that this is a forward-thinking institution delivering a 21st-century education, and the results are clear.”

Renfro’s tenure at Quinnipiac University, according to the news release, was marked by significant academic innovation and strategic growth. He spearheaded the creation of 12 accelerated/dual degree programs, linking undergraduate majors with graduate offerings across the university. His leadership led to the establishment of seven new majors, including health, medicine, and society and justice and community engagement. Renfro also initiated five undergraduate certificates and one graduate certificate, addressing emerging fields and professional needs.

In 2022, Renfro founded a program to support faculty development and curricular innovation, which awarded 46 grants for course and program innovation.

“Wesley’s dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration is evident in his initiatives to develop programs that integrate multiple disciplines, as well as his strategic efforts to align foundational courses in the College of Arts and Sciences with the educational outcomes of partner schools, including business, nursing, and health sciences,” Mahon said.

His experience in program development and strategic planning is a valuable asset as UNE continues to grow and be innovative with its academic offerings, she added.

Renfro earned his Ph.D. and master’s in political science from the University of Connecticut, and a bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from Heidelberg University.

