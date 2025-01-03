A Fairfield man died early Friday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking across an Interstate 95 off-ramp, police say.

Police received a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. of a pedestrian struck at mile marker 132 southbound in Fairfield, according to Lt. Aaron Turcotte of the Maine State Police. Mark Michaud, 49, was found dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Exit ramp 132 was briefly closed and has since reopened.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link