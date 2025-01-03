Habitat for Humanity York County is hosting a Jimmy Carter celebration of life on Thursday, Jan. 9, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Kennebunk ReStore. Habitat will live stream the funeral service and have a memorial door for people to sign and share their memories.

Habitat for Humanity York County, according to a news release, will join Habitat organizations around the world in creating a memorial door to pay tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter. President and Mrs. Carter have been referred to by many as Habitat for Humanity’s most famous volunteers. For more than 35 years, President Carter was a strong voice and champion for affordable, decent housing for all.

Habitat for Humanity York County’s memorial door will be at Kennebunk ReStore from Jan. 9 until Jan. 31. During ReStore shopping hours, the public is invited to pay tribute by signing the memorial with their names and personal messages.

On Jan. 9 the Kennebunk ReStore will open at 9:30 a.m. where Habitat will live stream President Carter’s funeral. Habitat will provide coffee and light refreshments and a place for the community to share their reflections. Kennebunk ReStore is located at 123 York St. (Route 1).

“President Carter’s contributions to Habitat for Humanity are among the most vital to our organization,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, in the news release. “He opened doors of opportunity for families worldwide, and all of us at Habitat have been honored and humbled to work alongside him. We were truly blessed to have his support, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Carter family.”

In addition to visiting the memorial, the public is invited to visit habitat.org to sign the official online memory book and to see and share Habitat’s global tribute to President Carter.

“President Carter has had a tremendous impact on Habitat for Humanity’s mission around the world.” said Habitat for Humanity York County executive director, Amy Nucci, in an email. “Beyond that he was an incredible example of what it looks like to love our neighbors and believe in the dignity of all people. We’re grateful for his impact in the world, and through our work we will continue to strive to embody his spirit of love, compassion, and hard work.”

