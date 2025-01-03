Tessa Ferguson scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, helping Old Orchard Beach pull away for a 42-26 win over Monmouth Academy in a girls basketball game Friday at Old Orchard Beach.
The Seagulls (2-6) snapped a six-game losing streak and avenged a 20-point loss at Monmouth early in the season.
Corinne Androkitis, a freshman, added 14 points for OOB.
Maeve Burgess and Kaitlyn Frost led Monmouth (4-4) with five points apiece.
CONY 57, MT. ARARAT 53: Abby Morrill scored 22 points to help the Rams (8-1) edge the Eagles (5-2) in Augusta.
Morgan Fichthorn added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Mt. Ararat got 16 points from Kayleigh Wagg, 12 from Cali Pomerleau and 10 from Julianna Allen.
