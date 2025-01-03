Jordyn Crump scored 16 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Biddeford broke open a close game with a closing 20-8 run as it pulled away for a 47-34 win over Westbrook in a girls basketball game Saturday.

Biddeford improved 6-2.

Ava Bolden led Westbrook (5-3) with eight points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 64, NOBLE 33: Izzy Morelli scored 21 points, Abbey Steele sank five 3-pointers for 15 points, and the Patriots (8-2) cruised past the Knights (0-7) in North Berwick.

Gray-New Gloucester raced to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 40-13 by halftime.

Grace Roberts put in 14 points and Lauren Merchant had 10 for Noble.

KENNEBUNK 51, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 32: Delaney Hanson scored 12 points, while Kendall Therrien had 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Rams (7-3) beat the Raiders (0-8) in Kennebunk.

Addie Clark added eight points.

Ines Palomino scored 15 points for Fryeburg.

LEAVITT 40, POLAND 37: Gabby Smith scored 16 points, including two late free throws late that helped the Hornets (6-1) secure a win over the Knights (6-1) in Turner.

Smith also had 10 rebounds. Jordyn Boulay chipped in 11 points.

Phoebe Paradis had 12 points for Poland.

MARSHWOOD 55, DEERING 41: Natalie Lathrop and Sarah Theriault each scored 16 points, and the Hawks (8-1) overcame a 25-point performance by Deering’s Angelina Keo to beat the Rams (1-7) in Portland.

Marshwood broke open a close game by outscoring the Rams 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

MORSE 64, LISBON 12: Reese Darling scored 16 points as the Shipbuilders (3-4) beat the Greyhounds (0-7) in Lisbon.

Rebekah Plummer added nine points.

Hannah Perron scored six points for Lisbon.

SOUTH PORTLAND 53, PORTLAND 30: The Red Riots (8-1) grabbed a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and stayed in control from their against the Bulldogs (2-7) at the Portland Expo.

Caleigh Corcoran (16 points), Destiny Peter (12) and Annie Whitmore (10) scored in double figures for South Portland, offsetting 19 points for Portland’s Baleria Yugu.

BRUNSWICK 55, FALMOUTH 22: Alexis Morin scored 10 points, Cheyenne Shipley had eight points and 11 rebounds, and the Dragons (6-2) handled the Navigators (1-8) in Brunswick.

Maya Koerber-Marx also scored eight points for Brunswick, which built a 20-4 lead in the first half.

Siobhan Nielsen led Falmouth with 13 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 53, LAKE REGION 40: Maddie Grimaldi scored 13 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Phoenix (8-1) pull away from the Lakers (4-3) in Naples.

Grimaldi keyed a 17-7 closing run. Avery Bessey finished with 11 points for the Phoenix.

Bella Smith had 14 points and Helena Sheldrick added 10 for the Lakers.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 46, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 39: Mariam DeLisle scored 17 points, and the Eagles (5-3) beat the Falcons (4-4) in Newcastle.

Ysabelle Bhe added 10 points for Lincoln.

Madison Dow scored 10 for Mountain Valley.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 66, MASSABESIC 36: Conner Smith (16 points), Bruce Dwyer (12), Drew Pound (11) and Mason Vintinner (10) all scored in double figures for the Falcons (2-6) in a win over the Mustangs (1-7) at Freeport.

Caden Nielsen paced Massabesic with 18 points.

NOBLE 57, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54: Jamier Rose scored 24 points, and the Knights (9-0) recovered from an early double-digit deficit to slip past the Patriots (2-8) in Gray.

John Patenaude scored 16 of his 23 points in the first quarter, when the Patriots went ahead 27-16. Patenaude hit four of his five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

After being held to one field goal in the first quarter, Rose picked it up in the second, scoring 13 points as Noble pulled within 34-32.

Bryce Guitard contributed 10 points for the Knights.

Colby Mitchell (three 3s) had 19 points for the Patriots.

POLAND 45, LEAVITT 30: Damon Martin had 13 points, five assists and three steals to lift the Knights (5-2) past the Hornets (4-4) in Poland.

Nick Jamo added 10 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Warren had five points, five rebounds and four assists.

Riley Meisner and Colin Schlobohm each had eight points for Leavitt.

SOUTH PORTLAND 70, PORTLAND 48: Manny Hidalgo scored 19 first half points and ended up with a game-high 23 as South Portland led from wire-to-wire and beat visiting Portland, 70-48.

The Red Riots (7-2) also got 13 points from Tom Maloji and 11 from Gabe Jackson.

The Bulldogs (3-6) were paced by 15 points from Cordell Jones, 11 from Lucas LeGage and 10 from Devin Walker.

WINTHROP 58, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 25: Braden Branagan and Graham Huri paced a balanced offense with 12 points apiece as the Ramblers (4-4) defeated the Panthers (0-8) in Yarmouth.

Cole Bard added 10 points.

Mansuk Loboka led NYA with eight points.

YORK 79, WELLS 44: Reece MacDonald scored 30 points and Jack Joyce hit six 3-pointers for 18 points as the Wildcats (9-0) rolled past the Warriors (3-5) in Wells.

Jeremy Therrien made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Wells.

HALL-DALE 65, SACOPEE VALLEY 47: Keegan Cary scored 19 points, and the Bulldogs (6-2) used a 22-4 surge in the third quarter to get past the Hawks (1-8) in Hiram.

Jaxon Olsen added 12 points, while Matt Waller and Greyson Cary each contributed 10 for Hall-Dale, which opened the second half with 15 straight points after trailing 30-26 at halftime.

Silas Nielsen had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Hawks. Tyler Easterbrooks (nine rebounds) and Bryce Stacey each scored seven points.

WINDHAM 68, BANGOR 38: Creighty Dickson scored 20 points, and Tyrie James got 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter to start the Eagles (8-0) on their way to a win over the Rams (1-8) in Bangor.

Nate and Josh Grunkemeyer led Bangor with six points apiece.

BOYS HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Connor Lentz made 27 saves for Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (3-2) in a win over the Saints (4-3) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Emmett Hammond had a goal and an assist, Brady Asciola also scored for the Knighthawks.

Spencer Morgan got the lone goal for St. Dom’s. Nolan Cavers stopped 17 shots.

