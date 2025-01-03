Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points, bench players Jay Scrubb and Ron Harper Jr. each finished with 17, and the Maine Celtics used a third-quarter surge to pull away for a 105-90 win over the Wisconsin Herd in an NBA G League game Friday night at the Portland Expo.

JD Davison added 16 points for Maine (3-2), which outscored Wisconsin 36-23 in the third quarter to build an 86-69 lead.

UP NEXT WHO: Birmingham Squadron at Maine Celtics WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

NBA veteran Terence Davis led Wisconsin (1-3) with 14 points.

