Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points, bench players Jay Scrubb and Ron Harper Jr. each finished with 17, and the Maine Celtics used a third-quarter surge to pull away for a 105-90 win over the Wisconsin Herd in an NBA G League game Friday night at the Portland Expo.
JD Davison added 16 points for Maine (3-2), which outscored Wisconsin 36-23 in the third quarter to build an 86-69 lead.
NBA veteran Terence Davis led Wisconsin (1-3) with 14 points.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.