Brennan Kapcheck scored on a breakaway 42 seconds into overtime, lifting the Tahoe Knight Monsters to a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Maine twice had one-goal leads, on goals by Jimmy Lambert in the first period and Lynden McCallum in the second. Ryan Bischel made 28 saves for the Mariners, who outshot Tahoe 36-31.
