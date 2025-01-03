Brennan Kapcheck scored on a breakaway 42 seconds into overtime, lifting the Tahoe Knight Monsters to a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine twice had one-goal leads, on goals by Jimmy Lambert in the first period and Lynden McCallum in the second. Ryan Bischel made 28 saves for the Mariners, who outshot Tahoe 36-31.

UP NEXT

WHO: Tahoe Lake Monsters at Maine Mariners

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

