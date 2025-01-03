Maine’s child welfare watchdog has once again found deficiencies in how state caseworkers investigate possible abuse or neglect and how they work to reunify parents with children who have been removed temporarily from homes.

In her 2024 annual report to lawmakers, child welfare ombudsman Christine Alberi wrote that “child welfare staff continue to operate under enormous pressure.”

“The systems that surround child welfare are currently unable to support children and families in the way that they should,” she said. “Most urgently, finding a safe place for a child who is unsafe with parents is an unsustainable drain on staff resources.”

Alberi specifically referenced the practice of child welfare staff having to spend days and nights in hotels rooms (or hospital emergency rooms) with children in state custody – the same concern raised by more than 100 caseworkers who last month signed a no confidence letter in Bobbi Johnson, director of the Office of Child and Family Services.

The report comes just days before the 132nd Legislature is set to convene, and already Republican leaders – and some Democrats – are pledging to submit bills aimed at improving the beleaguered system.

Both Gov. Janet Mills and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Sara Gagne-Holmes have defended Johnson, who took over the top job a year ago after former director Todd Landry resigned.

The Child Welfare Services Ombudsman Program acts as a watchdog over the Office of Child and Family Services. It’s an arm of government but operates outside of the Department of Health and Human Services. Two years ago, Mills pushed for increased funding for the ombudsman as part of a broader effort to improve child welfare services.

Throughout each year, the office fields complaints about Maine’s child welfare system and determines which complaints merit and investigation. The annual report is a summary of those investigations, which means it’s inherently critical by design.

Alberi has raised similar concerns about initial investigations of abuse or neglect claims and reunification challenges in past reports.

In this year’s version, Alberi did acknowledge “a reset of the relationship between the department and the ombudsman featuring an increase in collaboration and cooperation between our two offices.” Tension between her agency and the Office of Child and Family Services persisted throughout Landry’s tenure. It was often complicated by numerous outside investigations, including by the Legislature’s Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, that were precipitated by a spate of child deaths in the summer of 2021.

But challenges in Maine’s child welfare system are longstanding.

“The department has been receptive to recommendations from stakeholders and staff and has a clear idea what practice and policy issues need to be addressed,” Alberi wrote. “The work of improvement is difficult and will not happen overnight, but currently appears to be started on the right path.”

Over the last year, the number of children in state custody has increased steadily – to about 2,500 currently – and the amount of time it takes to reunify children with families has gotten longer on average. Some of that extended time is attributable to a shortage of available attorneys to represent parents in custody cases.

The result has been more strain on caseworkers, who have long dealt with high rates of turnover and, until recently, inadequate pay.

In addition to the strain caused by lengthy stays in hotel rooms by staff members, Alberi said the office’s new database system, called Katahdin, has been a time suck.

