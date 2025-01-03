GEORGETOWN – Cyril James Stevens of Bath, passed away peacefully at the Hill House on Dec. 7, 2024.

Born on March 27, 1937, he grew up in Georgetown. He was the son of Franz and Christania Stevens.

He was predeceased by his brother, David and survived by his sister, Elaine Hersom, brother, Peter and his wife Peg.

Cyril met the love of his life, Janice Card in 1959 and the two were happily married until her death in 2023. He is also survived by their son, Dale and his wife Kimberly; four grandchildren, Carrie and her husband Nick, Joseph and Ashlee, James and Jack; and four great-grandchildren, Ceaira, Arcadia, Zoey and Illeanna.

Cyril and Janice both held long careers in the postal service. This is where Cyril thrived as he loved meeting new people and enjoyed talking about the local history of Bath, Georgetown and Five Islands.

In his spare time, he loved photography, cars and spending time in Rangeley. He was very well liked and had many dear friends. He didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone. He was so proud of his family. His last 10 months were spent meeting many new friends he called angels at the HillHouse. The family will be forever grateful to the staff there and to the staff of Chans hospice.

A graveside service will be held later in the Spring of 2025

